ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.57 million and $74.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058671 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086217 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.08 or 1.00672872 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.