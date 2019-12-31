Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.47.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after buying an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAYC traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,243. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

