Paymon (PMNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded up 558.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Paymon has a market capitalization of $53,375.00 and $7.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paymon has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paymon alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paymon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paymon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.