Paypex (PAYX) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Paypex has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $22,688.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paypex has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Paypex token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00191266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.01356516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120816 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

