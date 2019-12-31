Paytomat (PTI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52,506.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $802,422.00 and approximately $52,506.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Chaince, BigONE and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00190628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01334029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Chaince and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

