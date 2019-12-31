PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $159,320.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and DEx.top. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $159,320.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,434,881 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

