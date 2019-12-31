PeepCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. PeepCoin has a total market capitalization of $217,422.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 35.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001784 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 119,509,337,015 coins and its circulating supply is 80,309,337,015 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

