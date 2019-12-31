pEOS Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,986.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One pEOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network. In the last week, pEOS has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $14,986.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00191217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.01360515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

pEOS Token Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. The official website for pEOS is peos.one. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one.

Buying and Selling pEOS

pEOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Chaince. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

