Pesetacoin Price Up 109.6% Over Last Week (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $344,583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pesetacoin has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00576178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000280 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,162,179 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

