Photronics (PLAB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Photronics (NASDAQ: PLAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2019 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

12/13/2019 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Photronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Photronics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/4/2019 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Photronics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 21,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,940. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,710 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $114,675.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,029.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $824,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Photronics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Photronics by 22.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Photronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

