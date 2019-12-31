Pigeoncoin Price Up 20.4% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $146,911.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013214 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000624 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001156 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,251,829,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.