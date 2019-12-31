PIVX (PIVX) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.42 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and approximately $152,696.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003031 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, YoBit, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010386 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005790 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Binance, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bisq, Graviex, YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

