PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Reaches $0.0055

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $11,856.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

