PlayChip Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $1,748.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.30 or 0.06002753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029889 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036523 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

