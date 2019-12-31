POA Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 2% against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $231,218.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

