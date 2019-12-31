POA Network (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Binance and Bancor Network. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

