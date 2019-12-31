Prime-XI (PXI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $3,153.00 and $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013245 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Prime-XI

Prime-XI (PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.