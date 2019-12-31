Privatix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,740.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $194,334.00 and approximately $1,740.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

