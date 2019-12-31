ProChain (PRA) Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, ProChain has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One ProChain token can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bit-Z and FCoin. ProChain has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $666,768.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.