Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Financial Contrast

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Tivity Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $105.40 million 21.89 $660,000.00 N/A N/A Tivity Health $606.30 million 1.61 $98.80 million $2.34 8.69

Tivity Health has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health 6.41% 21.67% 6.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Progyny and Tivity Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tivity Health 0 0 7 0 3.00

Progyny presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. Given Tivity Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tivity Health is more favorable than Progyny.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Progyny on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

