ProxyNode (PRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $84,631.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00572799 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,024,343 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.