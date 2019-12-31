PUBLISH Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $248,071.00 and approximately $20,656.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00191379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01373511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

