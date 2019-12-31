Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $601,100.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

