QCash Hits One Day Volume of $190.40 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. QCash has a total market cap of $44.52 million and approximately $190.40 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

