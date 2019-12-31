QChi 24-Hour Volume Tops $102,985.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. QChi has a total market cap of $772,592.00 and approximately $102,985.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One QChi token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi.

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

