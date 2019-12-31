QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $74,984.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Coinnest and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00191406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01323212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00122688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

