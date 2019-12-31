QLC Chain Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $158,988.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00191403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.01367461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024778 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00120831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

