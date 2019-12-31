Qredit (XQR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $396.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 41.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Qredit has a market capitalization of $254,250.00 and approximately $396.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

