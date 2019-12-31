Qredit (XQR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Qredit has a total market cap of $300,017.00 and $335.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000291 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

