Quant Trading Up 1.5% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $44.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00050837 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00335240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013900 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003484 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

