Quanta Utility Token Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $633.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.06042938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001917 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.