Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $514,413.00 and $1,791.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00065520 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,367,232 coins and its circulating supply is 168,367,232 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.