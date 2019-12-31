QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $20,014.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,638,458 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io.

QuickX Protocol's official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

