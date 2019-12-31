Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

12/20/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/19/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/15/2019 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.17. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,155.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,660 shares of company stock worth $337,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after buying an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422,789 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 814,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

