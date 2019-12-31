Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franklin Electric (FELE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE):

12/30/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/24/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/27/2019 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/19/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/6/2019 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

FELE traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,370. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $904,262. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

