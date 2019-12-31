Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

12/11/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/21/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/11/2019 – H&E Equipment Services had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – H&E Equipment Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

HEES stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,983. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.97.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 6.71%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 21,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $785,186.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,829,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 197,731 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,842,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

