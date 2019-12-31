ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 16% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and $59,230.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059532 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00577503 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00232680 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, C-Patex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

