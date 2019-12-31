Remme One Day Trading Volume Hits $256,989.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Remme has a market cap of $3.37 million and $256,989.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io and Hotbit. In the last week, Remme has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.06030553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.