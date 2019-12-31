Ren (REN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, OKEx and Binance. Ren has a total market cap of $25.67 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, UEX, IDEX, Tidex, DDEX, OKEx and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

