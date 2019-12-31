Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ: HOLI):

12/25/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

12/18/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/10/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/4/2019 – Hollysys Automation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 4,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

