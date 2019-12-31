Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) recently:

12/16/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

12/16/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/29/2019 – Nextgen Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NXGN opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

