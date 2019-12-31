Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,338.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $3,338.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.55 or 0.06030553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036313 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

MWAT is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.