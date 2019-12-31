Reviewing Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) & Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Welbilt shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Welbilt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Welbilt 0 2 5 0 2.71

Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Welbilt has a consensus price target of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Welbilt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welbilt is more favorable than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welbilt has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.51 -$9.52 million $0.16 119.50 Welbilt $1.59 billion 1.39 $78.20 million $0.78 20.04

Welbilt has higher revenue and earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies. Welbilt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoqua Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Welbilt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Welbilt 3.82% 46.20% 4.38%

Summary

Welbilt beats Evoqua Water Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

