Rise Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Rise has a total market cap of $174,677.00 and $184.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,448,087 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

