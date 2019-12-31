Rivetz Tops 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a total market cap of $245,122.00 and $109.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rivetz has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.01322636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

