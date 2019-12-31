RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. RLI has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RLI by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RLI by 175.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RLI by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RLI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in RLI by 6.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

