Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCKT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $88,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.