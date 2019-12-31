RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $382,550.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $6,955.46 or 0.96910613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $382,550.00 and approximately $195,546.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

