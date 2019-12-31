Rublix Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million (RBLX)

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Rublix has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $7,841.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rublix has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00191338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01371654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120765 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,781,284 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

Rublix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

