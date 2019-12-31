Rupee 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $76,542.00 and $13.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,184,100 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.